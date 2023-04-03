 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice: Nifty should easily hit 15% EPS growth in FY24, says Sushant Bhansali of Ambit Asset Management

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

India will not just be a $5 trillion economy in the coming days but will remain a foremost contributor to global GDP growth.

Sushant Bhansali of Ambit Asset Management

"We believe that the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong from a near to medium-term perspective," Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit Asset Management told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The Indian government, in the last couple of years, has taken several measures to ensure the same, and at the same time, the RBI has done a commendable job of managing inflation, interest rates and currency.

"We do not foresee any major growth challenges in the coming quarters and believe that Nifty should easily be able to do 15 percent EPS growth in FY24," he says.

With over 19 years of experience in the asset management, capital markets, and advisory for M&A deals, Bhansali is fairly bullish on IT services, autos, pharma, banks and discretionary consumption sectors and believes it's a good time to build a position in these sectors. Edited excerpts: