Daily Voice | Kotak Mahindra AMC looking to buy IT stocks in current uncertainty given strong medium term outlook, says Harish Krishnan

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

Valuations have moderated over the last 18 months, and have reached close to long-term averages. While being an election year, markets are likely to see elevated volatility.

Harish Krishnan of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

“We do think, it is more likely to be a soft landing in the US, given the resilience of corporates and consumers there. Therefore, the medium-term outlook remains quite strong, and we would be looking to buy into current uncertainty in the IT space,” Harish Krishnan, Senior VP & Fund Manager (Equity) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

On the equity markets, Harish with more than a decade of experience in equity research and fund management feels while being an election year, markets are likely to see elevated volatility.

He advised investors to use this volatility and cyclical aspects to increase allocation to equities from a medium-term outlook.

Do you think this is not the right time to bet on technology space?