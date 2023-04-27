 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Indian Economy likely to remain beacon of hope for global economic growth, says Satish Ramanathan of JM Financial

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

"The US Government policies are encouraging manufacturing and unemployment remains at low levels. Hence, inflation is likely to remain higher for longer in the USA versus history," Satish Ramanathan, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at JM Financial Asset Management.

Satish Ramanathan, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at JM Financial Asset Management feels the Indian Economy is likely to remain the beacon of hope for global economic growth.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Ramanathan said, "We expect growth momentum to continue though may be a tad lower in the first half of FY24 as compared to the second half. We see benefits of improved consumer sentiment and infrastructure push to keep the growth momentum buoyant."

On the sectoral bet front, he added, "Indian banks are in a sweet spot as regards earnings and asset quality, and this is observed across all types of banks - large private, PSU, and NBFCs as well."

Do you see a possibility of earnings recession globally (including India) led by western countries, especially after consistent rate hikes by Federal Reserve in the last year?