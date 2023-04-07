 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Focus on businesses that capture these 4 broad themes, says Ritwick Ghoshal of Bay Capital

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

It's very likely that the second half of calendar year 2023 will be better than certainly the first quarter that has gone by in terms of equity market returns.

Ritwick Ghoshal of Bay Capital

"We are bottom-up investors and are broadly sector agnostic. Our bottom-up work leads us to identify businesses that capture 4 broad themes that are structural in nature – digitisation; financialisaton, knowledge-led outsourcing and consumption," Ritwick Ghoshal, the Managing Partner & CEO - Domestic Business at Bay Capital says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

With corporate results being generally good and valuations more attractive, this sets the stage for equity markets to do well towards the latter part of FY24, he believes.

The wealth management specialist with nearly three decades of multi-faceted experience in financial markets says given the price damage to technology stocks globally and the digital-first names in India, the segment does provide some very interesting opportunities.

Will FY24 be a much better year for equity markets compared to the year gone by?