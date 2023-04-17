 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Don't expect sharp market correction as Nifty EPS likely to grow at 12% in FY24, says Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

Overall earnings are expected to be led by the banking sector as it has been in an advantageous situation in current scenario where asset repricing has taken place and liabilities repricing is happening with a lag.

Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities

"As Nifty EPS is expected to grow at healthy 12 percent, so we don't expect any sharp correction," Varun Lohchab, Head of Institutional Research at HDFC Securities says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Having mentioned this, he believes the upside is also capped given there are no main drivers for sharp earning upgrades. Hence, Nifty will remain rangebound in this financial year, he says.

Lohchab, with work experience of 18 years in Indian Equity markets across leading buy side and sell side firms such as Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and Jefferies, expects positive results and commentary from the cement companies, as a result of demand recovery and margin expansion on the back of improved realisations and softer input costs.

Q: Have you lowered earnings growth estimates for Q4FY23 as well as Q1FY24?