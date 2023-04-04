 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Capital goods, banking & finance may do well, IT services growth may moderate: Aurum Capital's co-founder on Q4FY23 earnings

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:24 AM IST

From sectoral perspective we continue to like Capital Goods, Banking & Finance, Infra, Cement, Paper, Rice, Auto/Auto Ancillaries, Chemicals, Telecom.

Jiten Parmar of Aurum Capital

"We think the March FY23 quarter (Q4FY23) earnings will be a mixed bag. But we might see some improvements in next couple of quarters in some sectors like cement, chemicals, infra, to name a few," Jiten Parmar, co-founder of Aurum Capital says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He believes capital goods and banking & finance may continue to do well, but IT services growth may moderate.

The small case manager with more than two decades of experience in the capital markets thinks for FY24, the GDP growth may be 6-7 percent. "GST numbers are robust, power demand is good, NHAI toll collection is good. We think it will be better than what the street thinks," he says.

Do you expect a pause in the interest rate hike cycle after the April policy meeting? Also, what is your forecast for the rate cut cycle?