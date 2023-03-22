 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crop damage from unseasonal rains not expected to cause major inflationary impact: JM Financial

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

The rainfall has been widespread across major agricultural states, causing some damage to the wheat crop, according to preliminary reports. Despite this setback, ample supply should help ease inflationary pressures

The inflation in the cereals category has also reduced significantly in February 2023, with major damage likely to be limited to wheat and mustard crops.

The recent crop damage resulting from unseasonal rains across the country will have a slight adverse effect on the headline inflation, JM Financial said in its recent note.

With unseasonal rains hitting the country, rural India is facing a challenge to protect its crops. The rainfall has been widespread across major agricultural states, causing some damage to the wheat crop, according to preliminary reports. Despite this setback, ample supply should help ease inflationary pressures, JM Financial report said.

India's headline retail inflation rate edged down to 6.44 percent in February from a three-month high of 6.52 percent hit in January. The biggest factors in bringing down food inflation were eggs, vegetables, edible oils, and meat and fish, with the index for these sub-groups of the CPI falling 5.7 percent, 2.5 percent, 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, month on month.

However, the possibility of erratic weather conditions driving up inflation remains a concern, and much will depend on how the monsoon season ultimately unfolds. If an El Nino occurs this year, it could have a detrimental effect on kharif sowing and next year's rabi sowing due to decreased water availability, the report said.