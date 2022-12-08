 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covid investors steer clear of markets amid volatility, end of remote working

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 08, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Retail participation, which peaked during the pandemic, has been declining after the markets turned volatile and returns from fixed deposits and bonds started improving.

The Covid investor is vanishing from the Indian stock markets.

Retail investors who thronged the markets during the pandemic, when bulls drove an unprecedented rally from April 2020 to October 2021, appear to have found more attractive investment options. Or no longer have the time and money to invest in stocks.

When global macros, such as inflation, economic tightening, interest rate hikes and commodity prices,  changed in October 2021, the equity markets were impacted immediately and were soon gripped by volatility. First-time and novice investors got their first taste of the downside of the markets, and many learnt it the hard way by burning holes in their pockets. This deterred them from staying in the market.

Though the markets have since recovered and the benchmark indices climbed to fresh highs, retail participation, once the growth engine, has been declining.

