Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 profit rises to Rs 324 crore

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported a nearly 3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 323.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. It had a posted a net profit of Rs 314.66 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a BSE filing.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 1.43 percent to Rs 1,293.35 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,275.01 crore.

In the last financial year, CPIL became a Rs 5,000 crore-turnover company. CPIL’s total expenses were marginally up at Rs 917.01 crore in the latest March quarter as against Rs 908.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, CPIL’s net profit was up 4.14 percent at Rs 1,078.32 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,035.39 crore in the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 5,066.46 crore in 2021-22. This is 5.32 percent higher than Rs 4,810.48 crore in the year-ago period.

CPIL Chairman Mukul Deoras said in an environment of macro challenges and softening consumption, the company was able to deliver balanced growth in the toothpaste category while the toothbrush category witnessed a softening in demand. Calibrated pricing and focus on cost optimisation initiatives and efficiencies helped deliver consistent gross margins and EBITDA, he added.

"While the company crossed the Rs 5,000 crore mark, we continue to remain focused on our core brands and strengthen our innovation initiatives for the future,” he said. The company’s board declared a second interim dividend for the FY 2021-22 of Rs 21 per share aggregating on April 28, 2022. On October 25, 2021, the board announced the first interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for FY 2021-22. In afternoon trade, shares of CPIL were trading over 1 percent higher at Rs 1,594.35 on the BSE.