China’s reopening caused historic FII stampede, but there’s good news for metals: Nirmal Jain

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

FIIs have sold equities worth almost $2 billion in the first 13 sessions of the year — probably the worst FII sell-off witnessed in January over the last two decades.

The FII (foreign institutional investor) sell-off is driven by the aggressive reopening of Chinese markets after a huge lockdown that led to a steep correction, said Nirmal Jain, Founder and Chairman, IIFL, in an exclusive interview with Money control.

He added that money was flowing from India to China as foreign portfolio investors (FPI) rebalanced their emerging market (EM) portfolio in favour of much cheaper Chinese stocks.

