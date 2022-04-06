CCI probe into food delivery companies could have serious repercussions 

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has managed to pursue the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to step in and order an investigation with respect to the conduct of Zomato and Swiggy. The CCI said it is of the view that there exists a prima facie case with respect to the conduct of Zomato and Swiggy which requires an investigation by the Director General (DG), to determine whether the conduct of these platforms has resulted in contravention of the provisions of the...