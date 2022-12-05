Cash Market | Wait for a breakout in Maruti











Maruti has consolidated but yet to break out above the trendline.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny | We’ll start off with something that almost everyone is waiting for. As most of you know, the Suzuki Jimny is something of a cult phenomenon, and while the 3-door variant has already been launched internationally, the SUV is yet to make it to Indian soil. This will change soon as Maruti has been testing the 5-door variant here. It may not be the legendary Jimny we want, but that, too, will come. Design-wise, except for the extra set of doors and new alloys, nothing seems different. Powering the Jimny will be Maruti Suzuki’s K15 petrol engines, churning out 100 hp of maximum power and 130 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will come from both a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT gearbox option. A 4WD with a low-range transfer case could be offered on the higher trims. The 5-door Jimny has already been spotted testing multiple times in India with the latest spy shots hinting at seven seats rather than just five. Currently, the only rival to the Jimny is the Force Gurkha because of the number of doors, however, Mahindra is also working on its own 5-door Thar, which we will also talk about in this list. (Representative Image)

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers