Cash Market | L&T is bucking the downtrend











LT has moved across the resistance showing relative strength vs the markets

Larsen & Toubro: L&T Q2 consolidated PAT grows 22.5% on execution tailwinds, revenue grows 23%. L&T consolidated PAT grows 22.5% to Rs 2,229 crore as consolidated revenue grows 23% to Rs 42,763 crore driven by execution tailwinds in the infrastructure projects segment and sustained growth momentum in the IT & TS portfolio. The company won orders worth Rs 51,914 crore at the group level during the quarter, a YoY growth of 23 percent. The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 372,381 crore as of September-end.

