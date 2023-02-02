Cash Market | Indian Hotel bucks the market trend











Indian Hotel has strongly bounced back after its superb results

Indian Hotels Company | CMP: Rs 325 | The stock surged 8 percent after the Tata-group hospitality firm reported an over four-fold year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 383 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. In the quarter, Indian Hotel’s revenue rose 24 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 1,744 crore. While occupancy fell from 73.3 percent in pre-COVID era to 72.1 percent, the average room rate jumped 25 percent to Rs 15,456.

