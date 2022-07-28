Cash Market | Engulfing Bullish pattern expected on a monthly timeframe in GNFC











Daily, weekly, and monthly time frames are indicating a bullish bias after a breakout in GNFC

GNFC | The scrip was down 22 percent in the week gone by. Quarterly net profit came in at Rs 643.18 crore in March 2022 up 107.12% from Rs. 310.53 crore in March 2021. EBITDA was reported at Rs 946.52 crore in March 2022 up 82.17% from Rs. 519.59 crore in March 2021. Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com feels that traders with exiting long positions can continue to hold with a stop-loss placed below the swing low of Rs 750, but fresh buying is not recommended here as the risk reward ratio is not favourable. The immediate supports for the stock are placed around Rs 777 and Rs 752 while resistances are seen around Rs 870 and Rs 900, he said.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers