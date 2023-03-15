Cash Market | A high probability buying trade in United Spirits (Mcdowell)











A range breakout in RSI supports the change in momentum indicates an up move in United Spirits (Mcdowell)

United Breweries | CMP: Rs 1,480.65 | The stock was down over 4 percent after the firm posted loss of Rs 2.1 crore for December FY23 quarter, against profit of Rs 90.56 crore in same period last year, impacted by weak operating performance and exceptional loss of Rs 33.12 crore. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,611 crore grew by 1.9% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA fell 54% YoY to Rs 76.65 crore and margin plunged 623 bps to 4.75% in the same period. Numbers missed analysts' expectations.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers