Capital goods our top sectoral pick in India, says Devina Mehra

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

The sentiment is a contra indicator and the best time to be in the market is when people are the most downbeat, says Devina Mehra, founder and chairperson of asset manager First Global

Mehra prefers the capital goods sector in India.

Devina Mehra, founder and chairperson of asset manager First Global, is “significantly overweight” on capital goods and industrial machinery space in India.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Mehra also said she has added some banks, IT services, pharma and auto components “but those are bottom-up picks rather than sectoral calls”.

Capital goods and industrial machinery has been First Global’s preferred pick for over a year, she said.

“It has given us great returns. We have booked some of the profits, we would still be significantly overweight there, though a large part of the move is done because it's done very well. Many stocks have doubled and tripled,” she said.