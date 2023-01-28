 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 Expectations Survey: What the market thinks about increase in capex

Dipti Sharma
Jan 28, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers to get responses on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget.

Increase in capex

Sectors like infrastructure, railways, defence, public sector undertakings and renewables are expected to witness an increase in spending by the government.