 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Budget 2023: Data centres and green hydrogen to drive private capex growth

Dipti Sharma
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

With increasing data usage and India's aim to boost local production and encourage the use of green hydrogen, data centre and green hydrogen space could be in the spotlight in the years coming ahead.

Representative image.

With the market buzzing with budget expectations just ahead of the event, some believe segments like data centres and green hydrogen could be key drivers of private capital expenditure.

Data centres

With increasing data usage, there is an increasing need to store the information, and there is a possibility that the government in the upcoming budget will announce some incentives to encourage and promote participation in this space, some analysts believe.

The rollout of 5G telephony, they say, will lead to higher data generation and to more edge computing, where the data centre is closer to the user. This in turn will drive up demand for hyperscale data centres in India, Nomura said in a December 9 report.

“We expect data center capacity to rise from 675MW (megawatts) at Oct-2022 (vs 400MW at end FY22) to exceed 1GW (gigawatt) levels by FY26F. The strong demand is driven by a) increased cloud adoption and b) personal data protection law which will require data to be stored and used locally,” the report added.

It highlighted that among industrial majors, L&T is a big play in data centre construction in India.