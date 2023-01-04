 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blackrock has 3 investment lessons for 2023 to stay a step ahead of the market

Shubham Raj
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

The fund house is seeing technology decoupling between the US and China as both focus on boosting self-reliance, reducing vulnerabilities. This is the topmost risk to markets, it believes.

The historic shock waves of 2022, involving the Russia-Ukraine war, soaring inflation, and a perfect market storm were equally hard for both retail and institutional investors. BlackRock Investment Institute, an arm of the largest asset manager in the world, said the year has taught it a lot, of which three lessons are important.

The first lesson it draws is that one must widen the lens of possible scenarios because the new regime of higher macro and market volatility entails a wider range of outcomes. And it requires quick reactions.

The year 2022 saw a number of crises: war in eastern Europe, which led to soaring energy prices; headline inflation surged to multi-decade high in several countries, spurring central banks to embark on steep rate hike paths; UK gilt crisis showed a return of the so-called bond vigilantes – punishing fiscal splurges; and at year-end Bank of Japan also surprised markets by loosening its yield control policy.

“We must fight behavioral biases like inertia that make it hard to embrace change or carry out too little to make a difference,” wrote Jean Boivin, Head – BlackRock Investment Institute, along with his team, in a weekly newsletter. “Sometimes you know something is happening but just don’t want to believe it – either because of recency bias or out of sheer disbelief.”

Blackrock’s funds have underperformed in the last several months and that has led to contraction in asset size. The investment behemoth in October last year said its assets under management (AUM) dropped 16 percent year-on-year to $7.96 billion, as a stronger dollar dampened the value of investments in Europe and Asia.

The fund house has also been under pressure from Republicans in the US due to its stance on Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). Its net income dropped 17 percent.