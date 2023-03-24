 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BEL gains on Rs 3,800 crore-order wins from Defence Ministry

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics in pact with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to develop train control system. The Navratna defence PSU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for jointly developing the indigenous communication-based train control system (i-CBTC). This is an important milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in Rail and Metro operations.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) gained two percent on March 24 reacting to the company’s new order win.

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed two contracts worth of Rs 3,800 crore with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) a DPSU for supply of Medium Power Radar and Digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Indian Air Force,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The first contract worth over Rs 2,800 crore pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars 'Arudhra', and the second, at an overall cost of around Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers, a news report said.  Both projects are under 'Buy IndianIDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)' category, it added.

