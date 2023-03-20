 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank shares plummet as Credit Suisse rescue fails to quell contagion fears

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Investors are worrying if the financial market instability can tumble into economic instability, which, essentially, puts a screeching brake on growth, spending and hiring

Banking stocks and bonds plummeted on Monday as the hit to investors from UBS Group’s state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse fanned concerns about the health of the global banking sector.

UBS shares fell by as much as 16% in early trade, their biggest one-day fall since 2008, amid concerns among investors about the long-term benefits of the deal and the outlook for banks in Switzerland, a country once seen a paragon of sound banking.

In a package engineered by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS Group AG will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

Investor focus has now shifted to the massive blow some Credit Suisse bondholders will take under the UBS acquisition, which has added to anxiety about other key risks including contagion and the fragile state of U.S. regional banks.