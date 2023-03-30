 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank relief and Alibaba plans nudge Asian stocks higher

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained for a third day in a row, rising 0.3%. It is eyeing two consecutive quarters in the green for the first time since the middle of 2021.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday with fears easing on the banking front and the prospect of a break-up at Chinese conglomerate Alibaba offering an encouraging sign that Beijing's regulatory storm focused on tech companies might finally be clearing.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained for a third day in a row, rising 0.3%. It is eyeing two consecutive quarters in the green for the first time since the middle of 2021.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.6% after jumping 1.3% on Tuesday. It is up 6.1% for the quarter, its best since March 2021. Australian stocks rose 1%. [.T][.AX]

Overnight Wall Street indexes jumped after the U.S. banks' top cop appeared before Congress and focused remarks on failures at Silicon Valley Bank and its supervision, rather than broader systemic issues across the financial sector.