 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Band Aid: Improve your trading strategy with Bollinger Bands

Rahul Ghose
Apr 02, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

By combining the use of Bollinger Bands with simple yet effective trading strategies, traders can potentially increase their profits while minimising their risks.

Trading

Hello and welcome to the second part of our series covering simple trading strategies using Bollinger Bands. In the previous article, we covered the basics of Bollinger Bands and how they can be used in trading. We also discussed a simple yet effective trading strategy that made use of Bollinger Bands to maximise profits and minimise risk.

Here we will cover two more strategies that you can use to further enhance your trading experience.

Strategy 1: Buy the `W’ and sell the `M’

This is a very simple and effective pattern involving four key criteria. With a little market acumen, one can reduce that to three, improving the chances of a better entry.