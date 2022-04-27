HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

AU SFB – After the stock run-up, comes a stellar quarterly show

Madhuchanda Dey   •

We see AU Small Finance Bank as a long-term winner to be added on any decline

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
We had suggested AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 1415, Market Cap: Rs 44,577 crore) a few weeks back based on its improving outlook and interesting valuation. Since then the stock has had a stellar run. The quarterly results only reinforce our confidence in this high-growth superior quality banking name. The largest small finance bank finished its five-year journey in style, with asset quality reverting to pre-Covid levels, growth coming back, and margin intact, thanks to the superior deposit...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers