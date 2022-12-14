 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks welcome US inflation relief, but wary of Fed

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Nervousness about policymakers' next moves, though, kept the mood in check ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day and central bank meetings in Britain and Europe on Thursday. Investors are also turning watchful on China's reopening.

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, bonds were firm and the dollar nursed losses after data showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in November, stoking hopes that inflation has peaked and interest rate increases will slow and eventually stop in 2023.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7%.

Overnight Wall Street surged, before paring gains to leave the S&P 500 up 0.7% at the close. The dollar, which is falling from 20-year highs as U.S. interest rate expectations retreat, dropped broadly and sharply, while bonds rallied.

"Equities whittled their gains in the session," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, as investors chewed over some of the details in the inflation data and turned their focus to the Fed decision due at 1900 GMT.

"I suspect it was a bit of 'hang on, guys,' - next up is the (Fed) and maybe we want to take some profit and keep our positions trim."