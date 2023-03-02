 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian stocks rally sputters as China pulls back, higher US yields weigh

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

A rally in Asian shares sputtered on Thursday, pressured by a pullback in Chinese stocks and higher U.S. yields amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.3%, reversing some of the 2.1% gain in the previous session - the index's best day in two months. Japan's Nikkei, on the other hand, eased 0.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 1.0%, after registering the biggest daily gain of 4.2% in nearly three months the previous day, buoyed by unexpectedly robust readings from China PMI surveys.

Investors' enthusiasm has faded somewhat over China's economic reopening after Beijing dismantled its strict COVID-19 controls in December, as analysts look for more evidence to gauge the pace of economic recovery.