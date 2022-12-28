 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy

Dec 28, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.13%, snapping a two-day winning streak and looking set to end the last month of the year in the red.

Asian equities were subdued on Wednesday, while the dollar held firm, with investors looking for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy.

Japan's Nikkei opened 0.5% lower at the open, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.43%.

China stocks were set to open slightly lower, while the Hong Kong stock market opened 1% higher, encouraged by China's Monday announcement it would stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8.

A faster than anticipated peak of infection has stoked expectations that a quick economic recovery is on the cards.

Wall Street ended lower overnight as U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest-rate-sensitive growth shares.