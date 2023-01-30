 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia shares welcome China back, ready for rate hikes

Jan 30, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Earnings from a who's who of tech giants will also test the mettle of Wall Street bulls, who are looking to propel the Nasdaq to its best January since 2001.

Asian Markets

Asian shares edged higher on Monday into a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.

Asia has been no slouch either as China's swift reopening bolsters the economic outlook, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 11% in January so far at a nine-month high.

Early Monday, the index was up 0.2%, while Chinese blue chips climbed 1.3% after returning from the holidays.