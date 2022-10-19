 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty above 17,500 led by auto, power, capital goods

Rakesh Patil
Oct 19, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except IT and Pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.

October 19, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Buzzing

October 19, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

October 19, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Results on October 19: 

October 19, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Samvat 2079 | Here are the top 9 gems listed by Axis Securities
October 19, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

New Listing | Piramal Pharma lists at Rs 200 per share.

October 19, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Sharekhan View on L&T Technology Services

October 19, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

October 19, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

October 19, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

October 19, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Arvind Sanger, Geosphere Capital Management shares his market outlook