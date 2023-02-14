 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospitals trades lower as investors turn cautious ahead of Q3 results

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Revenues are expected to rise in the December quarter, but EBIDTA margin is likely to be under pressure

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise went down in early trade on February 14 as investors exercised caution ahead of the company's Q3 earnings due later today.

At 10.14am, the stock was quoting at Rs 4,306.65 apiece on the NSE, down 1.19 percent.

Revenue for the healthcare major is likely to grow in mid-teens on a year-on-year basis to Rs 4,177.50 crore, according to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol. In the same period a year ago, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 228.4 crore on a topline of Rs 3,638.9 crore.

Better revenue mix, normalisation of medical tourism and rise in pharmacy sales are some factors aiding the topline for Apollo Hospitals.