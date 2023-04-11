 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: Bullish calls on RIL rise as risk-reward ratio improves

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Analysts are optimistic about the stock because they say valuations have become attractive after the recent correction in stock price. Most of the company's near-term negatives are already priced in, they say.

According to Sham Chandak of Elios Financial Services, Reliance Industries has established itself as a dominant player in the refining, telecom, and retail sectors, with a strong possibility of achieving the same position in the renewable energy industry. This is what makes the company poised for long-term growth and presents an attractive investment opportunity.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares have fallen 9 percent over the past three months as investors turned cautious on the stock owing to its aggressive capital spending plans to expand the new green energy business and a potential increase in debt levels.

"There were also concerns around refining margins as Singapore Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) fell from their highs in the recent months," said Sham Chandak, head of institutional broking at Elios Financial Services.

“We don't know where RIL's refining margins will go in the near term as the company is an oil refiner as well as explorer. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of oil prices, especially in the wake of the sudden output cut by OPEC+ nations," Chandak said.

GRM is the difference in the value of the refined products produced and the cost of the crude oil and other feedstock used to produce them.