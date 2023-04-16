 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Manipal Health Enterprises plans to add 12-14 hospitals to its network in five years

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

The company is looking at both greenfield hospitals and acquisitions for its expansion, CEO Dilip Jose said but did not disclose the investments lined up for the purpose.

Manipal Health Enterprises plans to add another 12-14 hospitals with around 4,000 beds to its network in the next five years

Fresh from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek acquiring a majority stake in it, Manipal Health Enterprises plans to add another 12-14 hospitals with around 4,000 beds to its network in the next five years, according to the company's Managing Director & CEO Dilip Jose.

The company is looking at both greenfield hospitals and acquisitions for its expansion, he said but did not disclose the investments lined up for the purpose.

"We have now 29 hospitals and 8,300 beds. We expect in the next five years 4,000 beds more to get added and that could be from about 12 to 14 hospitals," Jose told PTI.

When asked about investments for the expansion, he said the company does not normally divulge it.