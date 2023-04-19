 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

MahaRERA extends completion deadline for 8 projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region to safeguard interest of homebuyers

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

The extension was given by MahaRERA without the consent of homebuyers by using special powers under section 7 (3) of RERA Act.

The MahaRERA has given the extensions in anticipation that the developers will be able to complete the projects and get occupation certificates (OC) for the projects, paving the way for buyers to take possession of their dream homes. (Picture credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), in a series of orders over the last one month, has allowed developers of at least eight projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to extend project completion deadlines without the required consent of the homebuyers.

The decision was taken by the MahaRERA in projects wherein there are signs of the project being completed within the next few months.

These orders come after the MahaRERA in a December 2022 policy decision allowed developers to apply under section 7 of the RERA Act for extension without the necessary 51 percent consent of homebuyers wherein later call is taken on a case-to-case basis for genuine applications.

What is the order?