Kalyan Dombivali Civic Body issues notices to 65 developers involved in alleged fake documents submission to MahaRERA

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has issued notices to 65 developers who are allegedly involved in fabricating documents for registration of their construction projects under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in Maharashtra.

According to KDMC, the accused developers had allegedly cheated home buyers from 27 villages by forging documents that show permissions for the construction of houses were issued by the KDMC and based on that they got the registration done under RERA.

ALSO READ: MahaRERA suspends registration of 52 real estate projects near Mumbai

The developers indulged in the fraud between 2017 and 2022, and home buyers shelled out Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh for each of the tenement constructed by these developers, according to KDMC.

Following this, the MahaRERA had also issued notices along with this, and the Maharashtra Police authorities have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the matter.

Bhausaheb Dangade, Chief of KDMC told Moneycontrol, "We have issued notices to 65 developers who will be asked to furnish details of the permissions. If the reply is not satisfactory and no proper permissions are found to be taken, naturally further action like demolishing the illegal building and filing criminal proceedings against the developers will take place."

He added, "Once they reply to the notices, we will also come to know how many bookings were taken, how much amount of home buyers was invested and is stuck. We will come to know the exact quantum after getting responses from the 65 developers."

What is RERA registration?

As per the RERA Act, 2016, all real estate projects are to be registered with the RERA in respective states. In Maharashtra, on registration of a project with MahaRERA, the projects are provided with a certificate having a unique registration number.

One can log in on the website of MahaRERA and on entering the unique number, can get all details regarding the project. As per the Act, anyone cannot book, sell, market or advertise a particular property without having registration with RERA.

Currently, more than 36,000 projects are registered with MahaRERA.