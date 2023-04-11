 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macquarie weighs sale of 9 highway projects in India for $1.5 billion

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

The firm is in preliminary discussions with advisers about the potential deal, sources told Bloomberg, asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The Australian financial giant won a government-led bidding process in 2018 (Representative image)

Macquarie Group is considering selling a portfolio of nine highway projects in India and may seek at least $1.5 billion, according people familiar with the situation.

The firm is in preliminary discussions with advisers about the potential deal, the people said, asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Deliberations are at an early stage and Macquarie may decide to keep the assets, the people said.

A representative for Macquarie declined to comment.

The Australian financial giant won a government-led bidding process in 2018 with an offer of 96.8 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) for a so-called toll-operate-transfer agreement, according to a press release. The projects consist of about 681 kilometers of roads in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.