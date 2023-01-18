Lupin launches combination drug for patients with heart failure conditions

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched a combination drug for patients with heart failure (HF) conditions.

The company said it has introduced Sacubitril and Valsartan under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin, in strengths of 200 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg, in India.

In India, HF remains one of the most prevalent causes of death in patients suffering from chronic heart failure and the estimated prevalence ranges from 1.3 to 4.6 million, the drug maker said in a statement.

Valentas and Arnipin are indicated to reduce repeated hospitalisation and the risk of cardiovascular death among adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure.

"The launch of Valentas and Arnipin aligns with this commitment and offers patients an important treatment option and fulfils an unmet need, while reducing the cost of therapy," Lupin President - India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal stated.