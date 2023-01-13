L&T signs pact with Norway-based firm to develop floating green ammonia projects

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has signed a pact with Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) to develop floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), L&T will become a partner for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the topsides for H2C's floating process plants.

"To fast-track the progress towards the decarbonisation goals, out-of-the-box thinking and innovative solutions, are the need of the hour. In this regard, our partnership with H2Carrier is very timely and is expected to unleash synergies as we enjoy strong complementarities," Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and senior Executive Vice President (Energy) at L&T, said.