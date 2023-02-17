 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lower-rated firms see borrowing costs jump 300 bps as RBI rate hikes pinch

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Returns on corporate bonds are expected to stay elevated due to strong credit demand, falling liquidity, and rate hikes by the central bank.

The borrowing cost of companies with lower ratings has risen sharply compared to higher-rated firms ever since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started raising the repo rate to fight inflation.

Returns on corporate bonds rated AA and lower have risen by more than 300 basis points (bps), while returns on A1 and lower-rated commercial papers have risen by 400-500 bps, according to data sourced from Prime Database showed.

One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

On the other hand, borrowing rates for AAA-rated companies has risen by 150-170 bps.