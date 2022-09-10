Light rainfall recorded in parts of Delhi, more likely over next 5 days

Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city is likely to receive light rainfall over the next five days, the IMD said. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, it said.

A brief spell of light to moderate rainfall was reported in several areas including Mukherjee Nagar, GTB Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri and Kashmere Gate. The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (107) category around 6:30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.