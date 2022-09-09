LetsVenture’s trica co-founder and CEO Nimesh Kampani quits

After a tenure of nearly two years, Nimesh Kampani, co-founder and CEO of trica, an equity management and transactions platform and a part of early-stage investment firm LetsVenture has moved on.

LetsVenture’s co-founder and CEO Shanti Mohan will now take up the additional role of CEO at trica.

Trica creates software products for equity management and transactions, such as trica equity, a SaaS product for cap table and ESOP management with over 850 customers from India, Singapore and USA. trica capital has helped in investing nearly $100 million in growth stage capital from 600+ UHNIs and family offices. This is a venture-backed company whose investors include Accel, LC Nueva and Secocha Ventures.

Shanti Mohan, CEO & Co-founder, LetsVenture said, "We wish Nimesh all the best. He has been an integral part of the trica brand creation and will be available to us for advice as we build the business going forward. trica is today a category leader and the senior leadership and I will continue to drive growth for the business."

“It has been more than 2 years since trica (erstwhile LetsVenture Plus & mystartupequity) began its journey and with the support of our investors, customers and employees, we have built something to be proud of. Having built a strong leadership team, I have decided to move on from trica and pass on the mantle,” Kampani told Moneycontrol. He didn’t disclose his next move yet.

Prior to joining trica, Kampani led the investor relations function at Kotak Mahindra Bank, and was part of the strategy team that planned new initiatives, alliances, partnerships and inorganic opportunities for the Kotak Group. He has over 18 years of experience in the banking and financial services space. He also co-founded Svasti Microfinance in Mumbai, with which he was associated for a couple of years.

Founded in 2013, LetsVenture is backed by Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Rishad Premji, Mohandas Pai, Sharad Sharma, and Anupam Mittal.