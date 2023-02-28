 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Left kidney for sale: Bengalureans struggle with skyrocketing rents, soaring security deposits

Souptik Datta
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

A tenant found a 2 BHK for Rs 90,000 in Bengaluru with a security deposit of about Rs 5.4 lakh. Soaring rentals and sky-high security deposits in the city are discouraging working millennials from renting an apartment

Rental rates and security deposit in one of Bengaluru’s posh areas, Indiranagar, have gone through the roof. While rents have risen by at least 30-40 percent, deposits in the lakhs have put tenants in a difficult position. So much so that a Bengaluru man recently offered to sell his left kidney to rent a house in Bengaluru. However, behind the dark humour lies a three-month difficult journey of house hunting in Bengaluru.

Ramyakh Jain, who recently moved from Gurgaon, has been looking for a 2BHK house in Indiranagar, close to his workplace. With a flexible budget of Rs 60,000, Jain failed to find a suitable house, owing to the high demand and the soaring security deposits.

“I found 3 BHKs in Indiranagar for a monthly rent of Rs 80,000 and above. However, 2BHKs can go up to Rs 90,000 or even a lakh depending on the luxury segment one is opting for,” Jain told Moneycontrol. At some point, Jain was ready to expand his budget, but unimaginably high security deposits asked of him pushed him to explore other options.

Soaring rentals

Almost all local brokers told Moneycontrol that Indiranagar has no new rental inventory available.