 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Laxman Narasimhan, new Starbucks boss, joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs leading global companies

Moneycontrol News
Sep 02, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

From tech giants, top luxury brands to big pharma, Indian-origin CEOs are making quite an impression

Starbucks' new Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan,  a consumer-industry veteran and a Pune university engineering graduate, is the latest entrant to the expanding list of Indian-origin CEOs of top global firms.

The 55-year-old Narasimhan, who previously held top positions at Reckitt Benckiser Group and PepsiCo, will join the coffee giant on October 1.

Also Read | All about Pune-educated Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks

Here is a list of some of the Indian-origin CEOs who are leading top global firms:


  1. Laxman Narasimhan - Starbucks

  2. Parag Agrawal - Twitter

  3. Satya Nadella - Microsoft

  4. Sundar Pichai - Alphabet

  5. Leena Nair - Chanel

  6. Shantanu Narayen - Adobe

  7. Arvind Krishna - IBM

  8. Raghu Raghuram- VMWare

  9. Shantanu Narayen - Adobe

  10. Arvind Krishna - IBM

  11. Raghu Raghuram- VMWare

  12. George Kurian - Net app

  13. Thomas Kurian - Google cloud

  14. Vasant Narasimhan - Novartis

  15. Puneet Renjen - Deloitte

  16. CS Venkatakrishnan - Barclays

  17. Sanjay Mehrotra - Micron Technology

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Indian-origin CEO #Laxman Narasimhan #Starbucks Coffee Co
first published: Sep 2, 2022 12:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.