Laxman Narasimhan, new Starbucks boss, joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs leading global companies

Starbucks' new Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan, a consumer-industry veteran and a Pune university engineering graduate, is the latest entrant to the expanding list of Indian-origin CEOs of top global firms.

The 55-year-old Narasimhan, who previously held top positions at Reckitt Benckiser Group and PepsiCo, will join the coffee giant on October 1.

Here is a list of some of the Indian-origin CEOs who are leading top global firms:



Laxman Narasimhan - Starbucks

Parag Agrawal - Twitter

Satya Nadella - Microsoft

Sundar Pichai - Alphabet

Leena Nair - Chanel

Shantanu Narayen - Adobe

Arvind Krishna - IBM

Raghu Raghuram- VMWare

George Kurian - Net app

Thomas Kurian - Google cloud

Vasant Narasimhan - Novartis

Puneet Renjen - Deloitte

CS Venkatakrishnan - Barclays

Sanjay Mehrotra - Micron Technology