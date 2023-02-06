Live News: PM Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru today

February 06, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

PM Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru today

Aimed at showcasing India's progress as an energy transition powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on February 6, 2023.

"I am looking forward to being in Karnataka tomorrow, February 6. Upon reaching Bengaluru, I will take part in the India-energy-week">India Energy Week 2023. Later, I will go to Tumakuru to launch key development works and lay the foundation stone of various projects," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.



IEW is being held from February 6-8.

Several leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industries, governments, and academia will participate in the event to discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with a responsible energy transition, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). More than 30 ministers from around the world will attend.

India's energy future will be discussed by over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 500 speakers.

The Prime Minister will engage in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs during the event. Additionally, he will launch several green energy initiatives.