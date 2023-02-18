 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lakshmi Mittal's brother Pramod Mittal's bankruptcy case is going on and on. Here's why

Danish Khan
Feb 18, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Changed postal address, undelivered courier, mimecast platform, and email trails are at the heart of an ongoing appeal rather than terms like asset realisation, debt servicing, hidden assets, creditors list.

In London, Pramod Mittal lives in a palatial home in Mayfair, but claims to have assets worth only £150,000.

Pramod Mittal’s woes relating to his bankruptcy case continues to play out in the courtrooms of London close to three years after he was declared bankrupt on 19 June 2020.

The younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal is now being pursued to have the discharge of his bankruptcy suspended. In the UK, a person declared bankrupt is automatically discharged from bankruptcy 12 months later, unless there is a court order.

On June 10, 2021, Paul Allen, the trustee appointed to realise Mittal’s assets to pay off the creditors, filed an urgent application in the court to suspend the automatic discharge of Mittal from bankruptcy, citing non-cooperation and abject failure to comply with statutory duties. On June 17, 2021, the court granted an interim suspension order pending full hearing.

After getting two extensions, Mittal submitted his evidence in August 2021 following which the final hearing was held on November 10 and 19, 2021, before Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Agnello. Mittal did not dispute the contention that he had failed to cooperate with the Trustee but argued that the case be dismissed on a technical point, that the Trustee had “failed to serve the Application and evidence within time before the 17 June 2021 hearing.”