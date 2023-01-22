 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KTM boss says scope of electric mobility 'highly overrated'

Jan 22, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

KTM, which is primarily into high-end racing bikes, has a 50.1:49.9 manufacturing JV with Bajaj Auto. It will also be selling the electric model of the resurrected iconic Chetak scooters from the Bajaj stable in Europe from the first quarter of 2024.

The head of Swiss sports bike maker KTM, which claims to be the world's No 1 premium motorbike brand and also sells tens of hundreds of e-bikes in Europe, is not confident of the capability of electric vehicles beyond a point and feels that optimism on this front is "highly overrated".

"The whole scope and capability of the concept of electric vehicle mobility is highly overrated. It's the result of mixing the laws of physics incorrectly and also by mis-reading the laws of energy," Stefan Pierer, the chief executive of Pierer Mobility that owns the KTM brand, told a select group of journalists at a media roundtable here.

"I know it isn't easy to tell and convince the politicians about the sheer impracticality of attempting to make high-end EV bikes," he said, adding it needs 10x more storage space in the EV segment to generate energy that one litre of gasoline can produce.

For a bike, which is a highly space crunched product, how can one expect it to carry 600-700 kg of batteries, he wondered.

For the same reason, he said, it is not possible for sports or high-end bikes to run on electricity.