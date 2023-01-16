Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes rates on home, other loans by 10-30 bps

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across various tenures by 10 to 30 basis points (bps) for different loan segments.

MCLR is the minimum rate at which lending rates are calculated.

Details on the Kotak bank's website showed that the MCLR-based lending rate for loan across different tenures ranges from 8.15 percent to 9.15 percent.

The new rates have come into effect from January 16.

Since May, the RBI has hiked the interest rates by 225 basis points to fight inflation. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Following this, banks have passed on the rate hikes both in lending and deposit rates.