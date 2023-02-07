 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Kolkata Metro will commission a length of 25.35 km in 2023-24 financial year: GM Arun Arora

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

The much-delayed completion of East West metro connectivity between Howrah Maidan and Sector V is likely by December this year, provided there is no further hiccup in a crucial 800-metre stretch at Bowbazar, which has suffered three accidents in as many years, he said.

Kolkata Metro (Representative Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)

The Kolkata Metro Railway will commission a length of 25.35 kilometre spread over four routes in the 2023-24 financial year, its general manager Arun Arora said here on Tuesday.

The much-delayed completion of East West metro connectivity between Howrah Maidan and Sector V is likely by December this year, provided there is no further hiccup in a crucial 800-metre stretch at Bowbazar, which has suffered three accidents in as many years, he said.

"The target for commissioning the 7.25 km stretch between Howrah Maidan and Sealdah of the East West Metro route is by December, 2023," Arora said at a press conference at the Metro Railway headquarters here.

Another important 9.82 km long stretch connecting Hemanta Mukherjee (Ruby crossing) and Salt Lake Sector V stations is likely to be completed by October, 2023, he said.