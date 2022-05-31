 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant Foodworks Stock Available At Attractive Valuations; Should You Buy? | Ideas For Profit

Moneycontrol News
May 31, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Jubilant Foodworks posted a mixed performance in Q4FY22. While the operating performance beat estimates, Net Profit was marginally lower than expectations. Is it the time to buy the stock? Watch the video for more.

