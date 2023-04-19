 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Tyre to pump in Rs 800 crore to expand output to 34 million units per annum

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

While the bulk of the capex—Rs 530 crore—will be deployed towards ramping up the output of passenger car radials, the remainder—Rs 270 crore will be spent towards capacity expansion of truck and bus radials

Anshuman Singhania-MD-JK Tyre and Industries Limited

In its bid to leverage on the burgeoning demand for its products from automakers, JK Tyre and Industries will be ramping up its current capacity by 2 million units per annum by the end of financial year 2023-24. The homegrown tyremaker will be spending Rs 800 crore on this scaling-up exercise, a senior company official told Moneycontrol.

“We had earmarked Rs 1,100 crore last year for capacity expansion, out of which we had already spent Rs 300 crore for the debottlenecking programme. We will now be spending the remaining Rs 800 crore that will enhance our overall capacity to 34 million units by the end of this fiscal,” Anshuman Singhania, managing director, JK Tyre and Industries, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

Reacting to this development, shares of the company gained four percent intraday, hitting a high at Rs 173.25 on April 19.

The company churns out a wide range of tyres, including truck/bus bias and radial, passenger car radial, two-three-wheeler tyre, light and small commercial vehicle (CV) bias and radial, off-highway tyres (OTR and farm) from its nine plants in India and three plants Mexico. At present, it counts Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, VE Commercial Vehicles, Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan and TAFE as its customers in India.